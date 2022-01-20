Provocations and high tension between Ukraine and Russia

The White House has refused the Kremlin’s main demand that NATO never accept Ukraine as a member state. Russian forces on the border could quickly be doubled, Blinken warned.

At a time when Russia has 100,000 troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, that number “could be doubled relatively quickly”, warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this Wednesday, after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. So far, negotiations to avoid a war between the Kremlin and Kiev appear to be fruitless. Blinken even refused to respond to the main demand of the Vladimir Putin regime – namely, that NATO commits itself never to accept Ukraine as a member state – when he was a mere two days away from meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.