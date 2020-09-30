Home World World Public service protests and fuel shortages shake Venezuela
World

Public service protests and fuel shortages shake Venezuela

By kenyan
Protesters set up barricade in protest against police abuse in Cúcuta, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela Image: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP

A new round of protests has begun to sweep Venezuela, as discontent intensifies in the country’s almost abandoned interior, due to worsening fuel shortages and constant failure of public services, a local non-governmental organization said on Tuesday. .

According to reports received by the Caracas-based Venezuelan Social Conflict Observatory, more than 100 protests have taken place since the weekend in 19 of Venezuela’s 23 states to demand that authorities provide water, energy and fuel.

The collapsing oil industry in the OPEC country is no longer able to supply fuel to Venezuelans, and years of mismanagement and corruption have left much of the infrastructure that drives energy and water in ruins.

Strict isolation imposed by President Nicolás Maduro since March because of Covid-19 further limited Venezuelans’ movement and sources of income.

In the past, Caracas was the center of Venezuela’s protest movements, but the government prioritized fuel deliveries at the capital’s gas stations, keeping the streets calm.

In the rest of the country, Venezuelans spend days in lines in search of gasoline, which often never arrives.

“We are facing a new wave of protests with the particularity that, this time, the protagonists are those who live in towns and cities in the interior of Venezuela,” Marco Ponce, director of the observatory, told an online news conference.

The Maduro government has sent security forces to crack down on demonstrations, leading to at least 50 arrests, Ponce said.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment on the observatory’s statement.

Related news

World

New California fires could burn out of control for several weeks

kenyan -
'El Dorado Fire': Firefighters try to contain fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California (USA) Image: Kyle...
Read more
World

Coronavirus: Police are triggered in England after crowding at funeral

kenyan -
Isolation rules in England allow a maximum of 30 people per funeral, but the ceremony brought together much...
Read more
World

Emir of Kuwait dies and Crown Prince is appointed head of state

kenyan -
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in 2018 photo Image: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP ...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Argentine deputy suspended from Chamber after kissing woman’s breast on video

World kenyan -
Juan Emilio Ameri participated in a video conference and claimed to think he was disconnected Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Man goes to the bathroom and removes a 5-meter-long tapeworm from...

World kenyan -
The man took the parasite to a doctor who identified the tapeworm as 'beef tapeworm' or 'Taenia saginata' Image: Reproduction...
Read more

Lukashenko rejects international community criticism of presidential inauguration

World kenyan -
23.set.2020 - Alexander Lukashenko takes office in his 6th term in a secret ceremony in Belarus Image: Maxim...
Read more

Trio of young people is filmed having sex inside a train...

World kenyan -
Involved are about 20 years old; company will report case to authorities Image: Reproduction Amateur...
Read more

Man runs away from court and dribbles guard (who falls from...

World kenyan -
Man is chased by police officers as he escapes from court in the United States Image: Playback / WLWT ...
Read more

Man removes part of his nose in surgery to look like...

World kenyan -
Anthony Loffredo has been undergoing several interventions in the last six years Image: @ the_black_alien_project / Instagram ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke