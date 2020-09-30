Public service protests and fuel shortages shake Venezuela

Protesters set up barricade in protest against police abuse in Cúcuta, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela Image: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP

A new round of protests has begun to sweep Venezuela, as discontent intensifies in the country’s almost abandoned interior, due to worsening fuel shortages and constant failure of public services, a local non-governmental organization said on Tuesday. .

According to reports received by the Caracas-based Venezuelan Social Conflict Observatory, more than 100 protests have taken place since the weekend in 19 of Venezuela’s 23 states to demand that authorities provide water, energy and fuel.

The collapsing oil industry in the OPEC country is no longer able to supply fuel to Venezuelans, and years of mismanagement and corruption have left much of the infrastructure that drives energy and water in ruins.

Strict isolation imposed by President Nicolás Maduro since March because of Covid-19 further limited Venezuelans’ movement and sources of income.

In the past, Caracas was the center of Venezuela’s protest movements, but the government prioritized fuel deliveries at the capital’s gas stations, keeping the streets calm.

In the rest of the country, Venezuelans spend days in lines in search of gasoline, which often never arrives.

“We are facing a new wave of protests with the particularity that, this time, the protagonists are those who live in towns and cities in the interior of Venezuela,” Marco Ponce, director of the observatory, told an online news conference.

The Maduro government has sent security forces to crack down on demonstrations, leading to at least 50 arrests, Ponce said.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Information did not respond to a request for comment on the observatory’s statement.