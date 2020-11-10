Putin confirms ‘total ceasefire’ agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced the end of all military action in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Image: KAREN MINASYAN / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed a “total ceasefire” agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the Nagorno Karabakh region, effective as of 21:00 GMT (18:00 GMT) on Monday (9) , minutes after the announcement of the Armenian Prime Minister.

“On November 9, the President of Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev), the Prime Minister of Armenia (Nikol) Pashinian and the President of the Russian Federation signed a declaration, announcing a total ceasefire and an end to all military actions in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, starting at midnight on November 10, Moscow time, “Vladimir Putin said, according to a statement released Monday night to the media.