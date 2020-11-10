Home World World Putin confirms 'total ceasefire' agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World

Putin confirms ‘total ceasefire’ agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By kenyan
Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced the end of all military action in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Image: KAREN MINASYAN / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed a “total ceasefire” agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the Nagorno Karabakh region, effective as of 21:00 GMT (18:00 GMT) on Monday (9) , minutes after the announcement of the Armenian Prime Minister.

“On November 9, the President of Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev), the Prime Minister of Armenia (Nikol) Pashinian and the President of the Russian Federation signed a declaration, announcing a total ceasefire and an end to all military actions in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, starting at midnight on November 10, Moscow time, “Vladimir Putin said, according to a statement released Monday night to the media.

Related news

Campaign Trump Attempts to Prevent Pennsylvania from Certifying Biden Victory

World kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, candidate for re-election in 2020 by the Republican Party Image: Mandel Ngan...
Read more

Republican majority leader in Senate says Trump is ‘in your right’ to investigate complaints

World kenyan -
President Donald Trump alongside Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell Image: Reuters The leader of the Republican...
Read more

Biden and Trudeau discuss covid-19 and climate change

World kenyan -
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Canadian Prime...
Read more
Load more

Trending

‘Ruto not worried by Gicheru case’ Lawyer Katwa Kigen says

News Chuoyo Protus -
Ruto's lawyer, Katwa Kigen, has said that the Deputy President is not bothered by the surrender of his lawyer, Paul Gicheru to the ICC. Paul...
Read more

Online BBI document different from launched one, Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura,...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has claimed that the BBI document that circulated online was different from the one they launched at the Bomas of...
Read more

What happens if Trump refuse to leave the White House?

World kenyan -
Trump refuses to accept defeat for Joe Biden Image: Getty Images In the...
Read more

Raila changes his mind over BBI report

News Connie Mukenyi -
ODM party leader Raila Odinga seems to have bowed to pressure and changed his mind on not amending the BBI report despite making the...
Read more

57 KCSE candidates go missing in Kipsaos Boys High School

News Stanley Kasee -
57 KCSE students from Kipsaos Boys’ School have been reported missing after a riot on Sunday, November 8, night. The Form 4 class, which comprises...
Read more

Five perish in Muran’ga boda boda crash after drinking spree

News Tracy Nabwile -
Five people in Muthithi Ward, Murang’a County, have died after a grisly motorcycle accident. The incident has left their families worried that there is...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke