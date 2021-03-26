Railway crash leaves at least 32 dead in Egypt

At least 32 people died and more than 150 were injured on Friday (26) in a collision of two passenger trains in Sohag, in southern Egypt, the Ministry of Health reported.

“Thirty-two citizens died (…) in the collision of two trains in Tahta, in the department of Sohag”, 460 km south of Cairo, the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of ambulances were deployed to transport the wounded to hospitals and medical reinforcements were dispatched from Cairo, according to the ministry.

For her part, Health Minister Hala Zayed said at a news conference on Friday night that the accident caused 165 injuries, 70% of which had fractures.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuly announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi has ordered that compensation for victims and their families be “doubled”, ie 100,000 Egyptian pounds (5,400 euros, $ 6,300) for each family with a relative deceased.

For the injured, compensation ranges from £ 20,000 (1,080 euros, $ 1,270) to £ 40,000 (2,160 euros, $ 2,500).

A video filmed near the accident site and released by the local press shows several overturned wagons near a canal.

Egypt records many road and rail accidents, caused by a lack of respect for traffic rules, old vehicles and roads and railways in a very bad state.

Several Egyptian television stations on Friday broadcast images apparently made by cell phones in which it is possible to see a crowd and rescue workers moving among the overturned wagons and scattered rubble.

According to a statement from the Egyptian railway authority, the Luxor-Alexandria train and the Aswan-Cairo train collided after unidentified individuals “applied the emergency brake on several wagons” on one of the two trains.

The collision, which resulted in the collapse of at least two wagons, occurred “between the Maragha and Tahta stations,” said the same source, without further details.

Open investigation

The prosecution, for its part, announced in a statement that it was opening an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

After the accident, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi announced the replacement of Transport Minister Hisham Arafat, a civilian, with a general, Kamel el Wazir.

The president also promised a “dissuasive sanction” for anyone found responsible for the collision.

“Anyone who caused this painful accident through negligence or corruption or for any other reason should receive a dissuasive sanction, without exception or delay,” wrote Sissi on Twitter.

In addition, a summit to be held on Friday in Baghdad, where Al-Sisi would meet with the leaders of Iraq and Jordan, has been canceled because of the accident.

Friday’s collision in Sohag comes as Egypt faces another major transport challenge: a 400-meter-long cargo ship blocks the Suez Canal, a crucial route for international maritime transport in the east of the country.

The most deadly railway tragedy in the country’s history happened in 2002, when a train fire killed 370 people in southern Cairo.