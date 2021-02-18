Rector resigns after covid-19 vaccination scandal in Peru

15.Feb.2021 – Newsstand in Lima shows newspapers highlighting covid-19 vaccination scandal involving politicians and senior officials Image: Ernesto Benavides / AFP

The rector and two vice-rectors of the university in charge of testing a Chinese vaccine against covid-19 in Peru resigned yesterday amid a scandal of irregular immunizations – the institution said.

The president of the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia, Luis Varela, and the vice-presidents José Espinoza and Alejandro Bussalleu surrendered their position after their names appeared on the list of 487 people, including former president Martín Vizcarra, who were irregularly immunized with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the government reported.

In his resignation letter, Varela wrote that he resigned, due to “the situation generated by the administration of Sinopharm’s batch of additional vaccines”, a corruption scandal named by the Peruvian press “Vacunagate”.

Hours earlier, the same institution had removed Dr. Germán Málaga from the position of principal investigator for the vaccine test.

“In his extraordinary session on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, it was decided to suspend Dr. Germán Málaga Rodríguez from his duties,” the private university said in a statement.

On Monday, Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti revealed that 487 people were vaccinated irregularly, including two ministers and other officials.

Yesterday, Sagasti declared that, from his government, which started on November 17, 16 employees were immunized irregularly.

“From my government, there are only 16 people (…). A good number [de vacinados] they are people who were in previous governments, “said Sagasti, in an interview with the CNN network in Spanish.

“Justice will settle accounts with whoever has to adjust them,” he added.

The scandal brought down Chancellor Elizabeth Astete and Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti.

The Sinopharm vaccine was given the green light on December 31, and the national immunization campaign began on February 9. Sagasti was vaccinated on the first day, publicly, to encourage the population to do the same.

Peru has, to date, one million doses of Sinopharm, initially addressed to health professionals.