Regeneron to ask for US endorsement for preventive cocktail against covid-19

Regeneron is seeking United States approval for a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies for Covid-19 as a preventive treatment, as the drug has helped to lower the risk of symptomatic infections in homes where someone else is ill, the American pharmacist said on Monday. -fair.

REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, protected family contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, providing 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week and 93% after that, according to test data released by company.

In a separate test, Regeneron also said that the treatment reduced the overall risk of progression to a symptomatic Covid-19 by 31%, and 76% after the third day.

Regeneron enlisted Swiss Roche and its huge biotechnology facility in southern San Francisco to produce about 2 million doses annually. The cocktail already has emergency approval for patients with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in the U.S., and companies are hoping that the latest tests will convince regulatory agencies to expand their application.

“These data indicate that REGEN-COV can complement comprehensive vaccination strategies, particularly for those at high risk of infection,” said Myron Cohen, who heads the National Institute of Health’s Covid Prevention Network monoclonal antibody initiative. American.

“REGEN-COV could help control outbreaks in high-risk settings” in which people have not been vaccinated, said Cohen.