Republican leader in the Senate opposes the withdrawal of troops desired by Trump Image: ERIN SCOTT

Washington, 17 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Republican majority leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, warned the president today Donald Trump on the negative consequences of a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, after the local press reported the president’s intention to speed up the departure of military personnel from these countries.

“The consequences of a premature departure from the United States could be even worse than the withdrawal of [Barack] Obama of Iraq in 2011, which would have fueled the growth of IS (the Islamic State jihadist group), “said McConnell, a faithful political ally of Trump.

The senator considers that the United States would “abandon” its allies by withdrawing its troops and leave the way clear for the Taliban in Afghanistan, in addition to allowing the reconstruction of the EI and Al Qaeda groups.

According to American media, the Pentagon received instructions to prepare the departure of 2,000 soldiers from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq, before Trump hand over power to Democrat Joe Biden on January 20.

If these instructions are followed, 2,500 US military personnel will remain in each country.

The Pentagon did not confirm press reports, according to which Trump could announce the measure this week.

Before the president dismissed him in November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted that at least 4,500 soldiers be kept in Afghanistan until Taliban insurgents demonstrated a reduction in violence in the country.

The Taliban and the Afghan government celebrated peace negotiations after an agreement signed between Washington and the insurgents, which implies the withdrawal of forces until mid-2021.

According to McConnell, a withdrawal ahead of time “would give a fragile and dispersed Al Qaeda a huge propaganda victory.”

“The spectacle of American soldiers leaving their premises and their material (…) would be broadcast all over the world as a symbol of American humiliation and defeat, and of a victory for Islamist extremism,” he declared.