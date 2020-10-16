Republican senator criticizes Trump: ‘Dictatorship sucker’

President Donald Trump after returning to the White House after leaving Walter Reed Military Hospital Image: Win McNamee / Getty Images

A Republican senator told his voters that President Donald Trump he is a “dictator-sucker”, mistreats women and uses the White House as a business, according to the recording of a telephone conversation revealed by the American press.

Ben Sasse, a senator from Nebraska, warned that the “likely” defeat of Trump in the November 3 elections, it could end Republican control of the Senate.

“I am considering the possibility of a Republican bloodbath in the Senate,” he said, after the same concern was raised in recent days by Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, two allies of Trump.

During the conversation with his voters, Sasse, a religious conservative, said he did not apologize “at all” for always defending his values ​​when those of the president “are problematic, not only for a Republican, but also for an American”.

Then it launched a series of criticisms against the Republican president, who is behind in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden.

“The way the dictatorship sucks,” he said, saying that Trump ignores the Chinese oppression of the Uighurs and the democratic movement in Hong Kong.

“He did not move a finger for the people of Hong Kong,” he added.

“It is not just that it does not lead our allies, it is that the United States now regularly betrays our allies,” he said, saying that he alienated them from China.

Sasse also commented that Trump “spends like a drunken sailor” and that behind closed doors he mocks evangelical Christians, an important group of Republican voters.