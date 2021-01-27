Republican senators signal opposition to Trump’s impeachment Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

US Democrats’ efforts to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial suffered a new blow on Tuesday (26), when almost all Republican senators supported the prosecution’s rejection, highlighting the control the former president still has about the party.

The motion failed after all 50 Democrats and only five Republicans in the Senate did not support pressure to dismiss the case before the trial began.

The result confirmed that Democrats will have a hard time persuading 17 Republican senators – the number required for the required two-thirds majority – to vote to condemn Trump.

Rand Paul, a Republican senator from Kentucky, raised a point of order to hold a vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial at a time when Trump has already stepped down.

Democrats then called for a vote to eliminate the question of order, winning 55-45.

Paul later said “that 45 senators agreed that this ‘trial’ farce is unconstitutional … This ‘trial’ will arrive dead in the Senate.”

The House of Representatives presented a single impeachment article to the Senate on Monday accusing Trump of inciting an invasion of the Capitol earlier this month, kicking off the historic first impeachment trial of a former president.

Trump’s trial, which was impeached by the House, a Democratic majority for the second time, is due to begin the week of February 8.