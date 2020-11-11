Republicans get one more seat in the US Senate Image: Graeme Sloan / Sipa USA

Washington, 11 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The President’s Republican Party Donald Trump maintained an additional seat in the United States Senate on Wednesday (11), with a victory in Alaska, leading them to a majority position in the Upper House of Congress.

Dan Sullivan was easily re-elected, with more than 57% of the vote, according to projections from the television networks CNN and NBC. His victory confirms the Republican Party’s good performance in the parliamentary elections, held on November 3, at the same time that the presidential elections gave the victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

With the victory, the Republicans accumulate 50 seats against 48 of the Democrats in this 100-seat chamber.

Democrats would have to win these two seats to reach Republicans and give Joe Biden more freedom to implement his policy. So it would be the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris who would decide the votes in the event of a 50-50 tie in her role as President of the Senate.

No law can be passed in the United States without the green light from the Senate, which also has the power to approve the president’s appointments – his ministers, ambassadors and judges, even before the Supreme Court.

Biden was confident on Tuesday that he could work with a sufficient number of Republican congressmen, if necessary.

Regarding the presidential race, the president Trump got three Alaskan electoral votes, according to American media on Wednesday, but that victory does not change anything with regard to the overall outcome of the elections. Biden has at least 279 votes out of 538 electoral votes and needed 270 to get to the White House.

Trump he managed 217, while the final result is expected in Georgia, North Carolina, as well as Arizona, where some media already give the Democrat victory.