Rescuers find body parts after plane crash in Indonesia

Rescuers inspect wreckage found after searching for the plane that crashed in Indonesia Image: Dany Krisnadhi / AFP

Rescuers from Indonesia today found body parts in the Java Sea, the day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff in Jakarta. The information was confirmed by the country’s police.

Web sites that monitor radars showed that the Sriwijaya Air plane ceased to appear on the monitor after takeoff, when it was already flying over the Java Sea.

Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the aircraft appeared to deviate from its route shortly before disappearing.

According to Flightradar24, the plane lost 10,000 feet in less than a minute. Witnesses reported to local media that they saw the aircraft crash into the sea.

* with AP and Reuters

