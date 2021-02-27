Researchers discover chariot that may have been from Ancient Rome in Pompeii

Archaeologists have discovered a Roman chariot at an excavation in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy Image: POMPEI ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK / AFP

ROME, FEB 27 (ANSA) – A group of archaeologists discovered a ceremonial chariot from Ancient Rome during excavations in a village outside the Pompeii Archaeological Park in southern Italy.

The four-wheeled coach was located “in excellent condition” with iron elements, bronze and tin decorations, mineralized wood remains and traces of organic elements, such as ropes.

The discovery was made during excavations in the stables of the large village of Civita Giuliana, a luxurious property in the north of the city, where recently the remains of three horses and two perfectly intact bodies were found – discovered in the eruption of the Vesuvius volcano in 79 AD

“It is an extraordinary discovery for the advancement of knowledge in the ancient world,” said Massimo Osanna, director of the Archaeological Park.

According to the Italian, “in Pompeii vehicles of transport, such as that of Menander’s house, or the two cars found at Villa Arianna, were located in the past, but nothing like Civita Giuliana’s car.”

“It could be a float, probably a Pilentum, or what ancient sources describe as a ceremonial chariot, a vehicle used only by elites and only in ceremonial contexts”, such as festive moments, parades and community processions.

For Osanna, the carriage, painted red and covered with erotic decorations, was perhaps intended for the cult of Venus or, more likely, for an aristocratic wedding.

“Pompeii continues to surprise us with his discoveries and will do so for many years, with 20 hectares yet to be unearthed,” said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini,

The politician called the discovery a “unique find, unprecedented in Italy”. “But, above all, it shows that it is possible to develop, attract tourists from all over the world and, at the same time, do research, training and studies”, he added.

Situated on the outskirts of Naples, the site houses an ancient Roman city devastated by an eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in 79 AD, and excavations and restorations at the site continue today.