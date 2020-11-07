Restrictions increase to contain second wave of covid-19 in Europe

19.jun.2020 – People take a photo at the Trevi fountain in Italy; On Friday, the country confined 16 million inhabitants in four regions Image: Corbis via Getty Images

Athens, 7 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Unusual calm on the streets of Greece once again confined, cinemas and theaters closed in Poland: restrictions are increasing in Europe in the face of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, which continues to break contamination records .

Greece woke up in a second confinement, with France, England, Ireland and parts of Italy before it. Athens’ main shopping street, very busy the previous day, was deserted, with city officials disinfecting the empty squares.

At each exit, the Greeks must obtain authorization from the authorities, by SMS. Roadblocks verify the special permits required to travel. The fine for those who do not wear a mask has doubled to 300 euros.

The confinement, which saves supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stations, laundries and pet shops, but also daycare centers and primary schools, is expected to last three weeks.

With a lot of activity, the beauty salons remain open this weekend to meet the huge demand for cuts and colorings.

“I want my hair straightened so that what I see in the mirror every morning during confinement does not cause me sadness,” Petrina, in her early forties, told AFP.

Before that stoppage, more than 70,000 cars left the capital on Friday causing traffic jams, police said.

According to a count made by AFP from official sources, the pandemic has killed more than 300,000 people on the European continent, in more than 12 million infections. It is the second region with the most deaths in the world, behind Latin America and the Caribbean (more than 410,000 deaths).

New restrictions came into force this Saturday in Poland, which records half a million cases: cinemas, theaters, cultural institutions are closed. In shopping centers, only stores considered essential are open. Elementary school students will start distance learning from Monday.

“We are tired of the covid, of the increasingly strict restrictions,” laments Anna Piotrowska, a 35-year-old architect. “The government’s decisions are a little chaotic, we don’t know what to expect and so there are more and more people who are sick and dead.”

The confinements enacted across Europe to contain this new wave, although less rigid than in the spring, are less accepted.

In Germany, thousands of opponents of wearing the mask and new restrictive measures will meet this afternoon in Leipzig, in the former GDR. The police mobilized an important device for fear of possible excesses, while against protesters they also plan to mobilize.

Mink in sight

On Friday, it was Italy that confined 16 million people to the four regions most severely affected by the epidemic. The entire peninsula is under curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

To help affected families and sectors, the government decided during the night from Friday to Saturday to release financial measures: ‘nanny’ bonus, store support fund, among others.

In Iran, the country most affected in the Middle East, the government has decided to impose new restrictions: shopping malls, cinemas and sports courts are expected to close at 6 pm in some cities.

At the scientific level, concerns were raised after the discovery in twelve people in Denmark of a version of SARS-Cov-2 that mutated transmissible to humans on mink farms. As a precaution, the United Kingdom announced on Saturday that it will close its borders to travelers from this country.

The mutation of a virus is normal and often harmless, according to the scientific community. But in the case of this strain, called “Cluster 5”, according to the first studies, it implies a lower efficiency of human antibodies, which threatens the development of a vaccine against covid-19.

Six countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States – reported cases of covid-19 in mink breeding to WHO. All mink raised in Denmark – 15 to 17 million animals – will be slaughtered.

Covid-19 has killed at least 1,243,513 people worldwide and has officially infected more than 49.3 million people since the pandemic began, according to AFP count on Saturday from official sources.

Rise of cases in the United States

The epidemic is exploding in the United States, by far the most affected country in the world, with 236,099 deaths from the new coronavirus.

A total of 127,021 new positive cases of covid-19 in 24 hours were identified on Friday, the third consecutive daily record, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Well positioned to win the White House, Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Friday night promised to implement his plan of action against the virus from the “first day” of his presidency.

“It will not be possible to save the lives lost, but it will save lives in the coming months,” he said.

According to American media, the president’s chief of staff Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, 61, tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the twelve senior White House officials infected since the beginning of October.