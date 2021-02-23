Home World World Riots in three prisons leave at least 50 dead in Ecuador
World

Riots in three prisons leave at least 50 dead in Ecuador

By kenyan
Forensic ambulance leaves the prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador Image: Marcos Pin Mendez / AFP

At least 50 people died on Tuesday after rioting prisoners in three prisons in Ecuador, officials said.

“At the moment, Criminalistics reports more than 50 PPL (persons deprived of their liberty) who have died,” the institution said via Twitter.

The violence hit prisons in the port of Guayaquil (southwest) and the Andean cities of Cuenca and Latacunga (both in the south). The police did not specify whether it had already restored order in the establishments.

For his part, Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno attributed the riots to “criminal organizations” that attack simultaneously.

The authorities “are acting to regain control of the prisons,” said the president on the same social network.

