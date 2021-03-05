Risk of collapsing? optical illusion makes bridge look slanted in the USA

Optical illusion gives the impression that the bridge in Raleigh, North Carolina (USA), is tilted Image: Reproduction / CBS 17 / Youtube

An optical illusion makes a bridge look like it’s tilted, scaring residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. But the US Department of Transportation has ensured that there is no danger of the structure collapsing.

According to the broadcaster WNCN-TV, the illusion is caused by the fact that the wall of the bridge was built in a curve. The building, which opened in December 2020, connects two interstate roads from Raleigh, Interstate 440 West to Interstate 40 East.

“The wall [da estrutura] it was inspected several times in the past year and we have found no problems so far, “said Marty Homan, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), in an interview with the television channel.

Robert Bullock, a resident engineer who oversees the 40 East project, also emphasized, on the CBS17 channel, that it is safe for drivers to drive over and under the bridge. “We continue to monitor [a ponte] like we do with a lot of walls to make sure there are no problems, “said Bullock.

“The first part of the wall the contractor built a little straighter, so there is a slight curve that some people notice,” explained the engineer. “It’s what creates a little bit of that illusion – a kind of visualization through which it may seem [que a ponte] leans forward, “said Bullock.

The department responsible for the construction also testified that there is no cause for concern. “NCDOT is satisfied with the final product of the suspension bridge, as it meets the design criteria, the safety requirements. It is functionally sound and successfully meets the needs of the exchange [de veículos]”, informed a representative.