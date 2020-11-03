Ronilso Pacheco – The last trench of Donald Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, during an interview with CBS ”60 Minutes’ program Image: Reproduction / CBS

Much has been said about the intense journey made by Donald Trump to guarantee the last votes needed for his re-election. Trump it has covered several states in just one day, or in a few hours.

There is no doubt that the American president is in his all or nothing against Democrat Joe Biden. But Trump it also boasts a certain security, which, from the outside, can be seen as overconfidence or presumption, but I would honestly worry about what may be its (still) last trench: the mobilization of white Christians.

This may indeed be the last Trump trench, and he probably believes it as much as anyone, despite the sensible loss of support he has suffered among conservative white evangelicals in recent years.

In the book “The End of White Christian America”, journalist and researcher Robert P. Jones draws attention to something remarkable that has happened in the last decade: for the first time in history, the United States is no longer a country with a white Christian majority.

And this has a number of implications, including encouraging a reaction, even if not organized, to “retake” America again. No one can discredit that what has changed in the country, in the last 50 years (since the murder of Luther King), has deeply disturbed a white, Christian, conservative social class, believed to be “the face of the country”.

The Public Religion Research Institute survey found that white Christians were 54% of the population in 2008, but only 47% in 2014. Since then, these declining trends have continued to happen, albeit slightly.

Even so, Trump continues to gain the support of half or more of the other white Christians. More than half of white Christians who do not identify themselves as evangelical or catholic (56%) approve of the work that Trump is doing, as are 54% of white Catholics.

Despite the 228,000 deaths from the covid-19 pandemic, the radicalization of speeches that increase racial tension in the country, and the flirtation with white supremacist groups that have intimidated Democratic protesters and supporters, the support of white Christians to Trump it fell only slightly.

There is resistance and a movement organized by several white and conservative evangelical leaders, many who supported and voted for Trump in 2016, from the stampede of support to the president this time. Names like the granddaughter of popular and legendary pastor Billy Graham and well-known pastor Joe Hunter are at the forefront of a collective effort to garner support for Biden in this election. However, the latest report from the Pew Research Center shows that Trump still has a comfortable advantage over Joe Biden among white evangelicals (78%), white non-evangelical Protestants (53%) and white Catholics (52%).

Black evangelicals, who overwhelmingly identify themselves as Democrats or even with strong Democratic tendencies, are the religious group that most favor Biden. In fact, the so-called Black Churches (Black Churches) have been instrumental in articulating the mobilization of the black community to vote. They are headlong in this election, more than any other.

No less than eight out of ten black evangelicals say that Trump he was a poor president (16%) or a terrible president (63%). Biden also has a preference for the Jewish community, which traditionally votes with Democrats.

In the United States, many Christian groups firmly believe that they are facing a struggle, a real cultural war, which would also involve the future of their faith. Along with this perception, almost necessarily, is the idea of ​​the “loss” of your country as a Christian nation. But there is also wear and tear, a recent study on issues that are important to evangelical voters, immigration has emerged as a more important and urgent. She overcame abortion, gun control and gay marriage.

The image and brutal immigration policy undertaken by Donald Trump, and, in particular, the drastic condition of the more than 500 children in custody of the American government, separated from their deported parents, was impacting even for many white evangelical conservatives.

It will be necessary to wait anxiously to find out, but nobody should doubt the capacity and the possibility that a group that feels threatened in their faith and values ​​can, at the decisive moment, determine. They say that American democracy will not survive a new mandate of Trump. For many white evangelicals, it is the only way to keep the country comfortable.