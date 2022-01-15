Rose Luxembourg. The macabre death of the limping woman

On January 15, 1919, Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, considered dangerous left-wing revolutionaries, were assassinated by an organization of mercenaries, the Freikorps. With the support of the German Social Democratic government, Rosa was shot in the head and thrown into a canal on the River Spree.

On the 15th of January 1919, precisely 103 years old today, Rosa Luxemburg and her comrade Karl Liebknecht were summarily executed by the Freikorps, a poorly developed group of military or paramilitary volunteers, mostly Germans, who were left as remnants of an armed force at the end of World War I, used by the German government to fight and disperse the communist movements that arose in the country as a result of the Russian Revolution and that rose up as an organized opposition to the Weimar Republic. Angry wolves who felt useless at the moment of laying down their weapons. Assassins for hire, mercenaries, many of them deserters from the German army when defeat was already inevitable. To this day, the true identity of the killers has been kept secret, although in 1993 the historian Klaus Gietinger published a book in which he named Hermann Souchon as the man who killed Rosa Luxemburg in the vehicle that was taking her to a Berlin prison. According to Gietinger, Otto Runge, a mere soldier of the GKSD (Garde Kavallerie Schützen Division, one of the most Right-wing factions of the Freikorps), had hit her in the back of the head with a blow and then Hermann, an officer, had put his foot on her. in the neck and shot him in the temple with a pistol. Then another soldier, Kurt Vogel, threw the body into one of the Spree’s canals. The order would have been given directly by the commander-general of the GKSD, Waldemar Pabst.