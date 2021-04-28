Russia deepens the crisis with Eastern Europe over its operations in the Czech Republic: it expelled seven diplomats from four countries

Embassy of the Czech Republic in Moscow. EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV / Archive



Russia announced this Wednesday the expulsion of seven diplomats from four countries of the European Union (EU) that recently fired Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic in a spy case.

In two statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that three Slovak, two Lithuanian, one Estonian and one Latvian diplomats will soon leave Russia and denounced the “False solidarity” with Prague.

Moscow informed the ambassadors of Lithuania, Latvia and Slovakia, as well as a person in charge of the Estonian diplomatic mission, of the decision. In those countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spies carried out attacks to harm Ukraine.

Moscow, Apr 18 (EFE) .- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced this Sunday the expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for the expulsion of 18 employees from its embassy in the Central European country, identified by Prague as spies and accused of sabotage . EFE / EPA / ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT



The three ambassadors, as well as the charge d’affaires of the Estonian legation, were summoned this Wednesday to the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, where they were informed of the measure.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accuses the Baltic countries of following “An openly hostile line” with Russia, in this case showing a “Pseudosolidarity” with Prague.

Moscow further accused Bratislava of “False solidarity with the Czech Republic’s campaign of anti-Russian provocations”.

The Czech government last week blamed the Russian secret services for the 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot., in which two people died. Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats whom it presented as spies.

The Russian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Aleksandr Zmeyevskiy (i) upon his arrival at the headquarters of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague, to analyze the crisis unleashed between the two countries. EFE / EPA / MARTIN DIVISEK



Moscow responded by requesting 20 Czech diplomats leaving their territory, while Slovakia, Romania and the Baltic countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague.

Putin on Monday called the recent accusations from the Czech Republic “absurd”.

Sabotage and assassination attempts: Russian operations in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria against Ukraine

Members of Unit 29155 who participated in the two missions (Photo: Bellingcat / Yordan Tsalov)

New revelations confirm Russian military intelligence maneuvers to undermine Ukraine through sabotage operations in countries such as Czech Republic Y Bulgaria, part of a larger plan with which Putin seeks to destabilize Europe.

At the center of the Kremlin’s plans is the russian military intelligence, that is, the Main Intelligence Department of the Russian General Staff (GRU) and more specifically, the Elite unit 29155.

This unit was recently indicted by the Czech government of being behind the explosions, which occurred in 2014, in two ammunition depots destined for Ukraine. According to Prague, the sabotage sought to weaken Kiev’s response to the insurrection in the eastern Donbas region of Russian-backed separatists.

Now extensive and documented media research Bellingcat, The Insider Y Respect confirmed the Czech accusation, by testing the links between Russian operations in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria and the conflict in the Donbas.

Image provided by the press service of the Ukrainian presidency, of President Zelensky’s visit to Donbas. EFE / EPA / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT



“The 2014 attacks in the Czech Republic were part of a long-term GRU operation aimed at undermining Ukraine’s ability to acquire the weapons and ammunition necessary to defend it against Russian troops and Russian-backed militants in the war in eastern Ukraine, ”reads the investigation, published Monday.

According Bellingcat, the operation started shortly after July 2014, when the Russian authorities brought together the various separatist groups active in the Donbas under the central control and military supervision of the GRU.

The medium indicates the Unit 29155 as the force in charge of the operation, which included the explosions in the warehouses in Czech Republic in 2014 and the attempted murder of Emilian gebrev, the head of the Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMCO, in 2015. Furthermore, “with increasing probability”, according to Bellingcat, the Russian unit was also involved in at least one of the three explosions at ammunition depots in Bulgaria that occurred in 2015.

(With information from AFP and EFE)