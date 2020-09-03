Russia denies having poisoned the opponent; Germany does not rule out economic sanctions

For the German government, Europeans must respond “firmly” to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the alleged poisoning of opponent Alexeï Navalny, adopting measures that impact the sale of Russian gas.

The Russian government dismissed the accusation today and said the West fears to be careful not to “jump to conclusions”, in addition to Russia “having no reason to poison Navalny.”

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said that Moscow is ready for dialogue with Berlin and other European countries. He insisted that no substances were detected by Russian doctors during his hospitalization at a Siberian hospital.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had already criticized the fact that Germany did not cooperate with the Russian government. “

“The European response is necessary,” Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Commission, said today in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

“We must implement strict policies and respond in the only way that Putin understands: with gas sales,” he declared. He was asked whether it would be necessary to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which links Russia and Germany.

Former German ambassador to Washington, Wolfgang Ischinger, also made statements in this regard, saying that a “classic” response, which would consist, for example, of expelling diplomats, would not be the most appropriate given the gravity of the situation.

“If we and our partners want to send a clear message to Moscow, it must involve economic relations. This means that we must not exclude the Nord Stream 2 project,” he said.

Ischnger does not, however, propose a total boycott. “We cannot build a wall between the West and Russia, it would be going too far. But there is a middle ground between diplomatic options and a total boycott,” he said.

France and the European Union also aligned themselves with Germany’s accusation and condemned the poisoning, as did the United States.

Poisoned with tea

Germany said yesterday that it has “unequivocal evidence” that Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and demanded that Russia provide “urgent” explanations about the case. Navalny, who is hospitalized in a critical condition in a Berlin hospital after a transfer from Russia, was poisoned with a “Novichok type” nervous toxic agent, a “shocking incident”, said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert , in a statement.

The analyzes carried out by the German Army in consultation with Berlin’s Charité Hospital, where Navalny is interned, found “unequivocal evidence of a nervous chemical agent in the Novichok family,” said Seibert.

This agent had previously been used against former Russian double agent Serguei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018 in England, according to British authorities. The case sparked a diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow.

The 44-year-old Russian opposition leader was ill on board a plane in Siberia last month. Initially, he was seen at a local hospital, before being transferred by plane to the German capital.

Hospital da Charité has announced “some improvement” in Navalny’s state, which, however, remains in a coma and with a respirator.

The results of the tests showed that Navalny was in fact “a victim of a crime”, with the intention of “silencing him”, denounced German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a press release.

Novichok is banned by the OPCW

Today, the United Kingdom asked Russia to “tell the truth”, considering the use of a “banned chemical weapon absolutely unacceptable”. The European Union has denounced “a despicable and cowardly act”.

“Russia has used the nervous agent Novichok in the past,” emphasized the White House’s National Security Council.

Canada said that “Russian authorities must explain what happened” and called the use of chemical weapons “horrible and unacceptable”.

The German government also plans to “contact the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) “, since Novichok agents are banned by this organization.