Russia mobilizes inmates to build railway line in Siberia

The Russian Federal Prison Service (FSIN) revealed on Thursday that it would send inmates to build a new section of the Baikal-Amur (BAM) main line in Siberia, a railway partially built by Gulag prisoners.

As reported this Friday the Moscow Times, because shortage of labor, Russian government officials have debated sending inmates to major construction projects.

Those responsible insist, however, that there are no plans to revive the practice of Gulag – a system of forced labor camps for criminals, political prisoners and any citizen who opposed the regime in the Soviet Union – from the Josef Stalin era.

The BAM line extends over 4,000 kilometers from Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia to the Sea of ​​Japan in the Far East. Conceived in the 1930s, it was one of the Soviet Union’s biggest projects. The new section of the railway will have 340 kilometers of extension, with works starting in the spring.

“An agreement was signed with the intention of using inmates’ labor and creating a place that works as a prison,” he told the agency RIA Novosti an FSIN spokesperson.

Alexander Tchernoyarov, who heads one of the main companies involved in the project, pointed to a “serious shortage of labor”, with many migrant workers unable to enter Russia due to the pandemic.

In April, the Russian army said it would help modernize the line, but more labor was needed.

“It won’t be a Gulag”FSIN chief Alexander Kalashnikov said in May, adding that workers would have access to “decent conditions” and receive a salary.

In March, the FSIN stated that it was empowering the possibility of mobilizing inmates to clean up pollution in the Arctic.