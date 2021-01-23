Russia: Protesters protest against arrest of Navalny, Putin’s opponent

23. Jan.2021 – Protester is detained by the police during a protest in Moscow against the arrest of Putin government opponent Alexei Navalny Image: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Protesters took to the streets of several cities in Russia today to protest the arrest of Alexei Navalny, one of the main opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, took to the streets in several Russian cities on Saturday to protest against his arrest and to ask for his release.

The police arrested several people who participated in the act in Moscow, the Russian capital. Protests were called in 90 cities.

Navalny has been in prison since returning to the country after five months in Germany, where he was hospitalized after being poisoned. He accuses the Russian government of trying to kill him.

Russian officials had warned of his arrest as soon as he returned to the country. He is accused by the Federal Prison Service of Russia of not having fulfilled the conditions of a 3.5 year suspended prison sentence handed down against him in 2014 and declared illegal by the European Court of Human Rights, so he asks the Justice to execute the pity.

23. Jan.2021 – Supporters of the Russian government’s opponent Alexei Navalny gather in Mostou square to protest his arrest Image: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Yesterday, the Russian court also decreed Navalny’s spokesman Kira Yarmysh for nine days for promoting the protests called for today. Despite the conviction, the spokeswoman insisted on her appeals to Navalny’s followers to mobilize across the country.

The authorities warned that these demonstrations were not authorized and threatened those who participated in them with drastic measures.