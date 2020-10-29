Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day

Mourners gather near grave diggers using personal protective equipment (PPE) that bury a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia Image: ANTON VAGANOV / REUTERS

Russia today registered a new record of daily covid-19 infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to information released by the country’s health authorities.

According to official statistics, between yesterday and today, 366 people died of covid-19, 66 of which in Moscow, the country’s main infectious source.

With this new daily high, Russia has already accumulated 27,301 deaths from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,717 new positives were detected for the new coronavirus, 4,906 of them in Moscow, also unprecedented in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the huge increase in cases in recent weeks, in which daily infections have almost tripled, Russian authorities have ruled out the adoption of drastic measures such as confinement, curfews or paralyzing economic sectors.

In Moscow, the city has extended until November 29 the determination to work remotely for at least 30% of employees of companies and organizations in cases where it no longer affects their operations.

There is also a recommendation for people over 65 and chronic patients who stay at home and leave only in case of absolute necessity.

In addition, authorities have imposed the mandatory use of masks in public places across the country.

With 1,581,693 cases accumulated, Russia is now the fourth country in the world in number of positive for coronavirus, behind the United States, India and Brazil.