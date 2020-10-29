Home World World Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day
World

Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day

By kenyan

Mourners gather near grave diggers using personal protective equipment (PPE) that bury a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia Image: ANTON VAGANOV / REUTERS

Russia today registered a new record of daily covid-19 infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to information released by the country’s health authorities.

According to official statistics, between yesterday and today, 366 people died of covid-19, 66 of which in Moscow, the country’s main infectious source.

With this new daily high, Russia has already accumulated 27,301 deaths from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,717 new positives were detected for the new coronavirus, 4,906 of them in Moscow, also unprecedented in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the huge increase in cases in recent weeks, in which daily infections have almost tripled, Russian authorities have ruled out the adoption of drastic measures such as confinement, curfews or paralyzing economic sectors.

In Moscow, the city has extended until November 29 the determination to work remotely for at least 30% of employees of companies and organizations in cases where it no longer affects their operations.

There is also a recommendation for people over 65 and chronic patients who stay at home and leave only in case of absolute necessity.

In addition, authorities have imposed the mandatory use of masks in public places across the country.

With 1,581,693 cases accumulated, Russia is now the fourth country in the world in number of positive for coronavirus, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

Related news

World

Nancy Pelosi says to wait 2 sides ‘sitting at the table’ to discuss package in the US

kenyan -
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi appears tearing up what would be Trump in Congress Image: Reuters / Joshua Roberts ...
Read more
World

Trump sympathizes with France and says that terrorist attacks must end “immediately”

kenyan -
3.out.2020 - The President Donald Trump in a makeshift office at Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland Image: 3.out.2020 -...
Read more
World

Dumbbells, printer cartridges and lightning hair: Parisians prepare for lockdown

kenyan -
28.out.2020 - Customers of a cafe in Paris watch President Emmanuel Macron's announcement, which announced a month-long lockdown because of...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

NMS boss Hadi confirms launch date for Nairobi commuter trains

Business Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has noted that Nairobi Commuter Trains will start operations at the start of next month, November 2020. Speaking...
Read more

Kenya’s COVID cases pass 52,000 as 761 more test positive

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya today has confirmed 761 more COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate at 15 per cent as the second surge continues. Speaking in Mombasa, Health...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke