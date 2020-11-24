Russia says it is not yet time to congratulate Biden on the US election

Vladimir Putin during a videoconference at the headquarters of the Russian government Image: ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / AFP

The decision by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to start the process of power transition for Joe Biden is still “not enough” for Russia to recognize the victory of the Democrat, the spokesman said on Tuesday (24). of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov. “President Vladimir Putin will wait for the final result,” said the representative of the Presidency when questioned by local journalists. Russia is one of the very few countries in the world not to recognize Trump’s defeat, justifying the lack of the diplomatic gesture on account of the judicial dispute initiated by the republican against the result in the elections. However, in 2016, it took Putin a few hours to congratulate Trump on his victory over Hillary Clinton – even if the result was not yet official. In an interview on Sunday (22), the Kremlin leader had said his government will work “with anyone who has the trust of the people “of the United States, but that trust could only be given” with a candidate who has the victory recognized by the opposing party, or after the results have been confirmed in a legitimate and legal manner “. authorizing the beginning of the transition of power, the Republican said that he will still continue with the legal actions contesting the results of the election in the states. (ANSA).

