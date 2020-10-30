Russia: teenager killed by police while carrying out terrorist attack

16-year-old boy made publications asking for “jihad” on social network Image: Reproduction / Social Media

Russian police today killed a 16-year-old Vitaly Antipov, who attacked a police station with Molotov cocktails and wounded an officer with a knife, while calling police officers “enemies of Allah” in an act of terrorism reported by authorities locations. The injured officer was taken to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

According to The Independent, the police report points out that Vitaly threw at least two Molotov cocktails in the police station parking lot, shortly after midnight (local time), in the city of Kukmor. He then “tried to escape” before being apprehended by a group of police officers.

“While in prison, he [Vitaly] actively resisted and stabbed a policeman several times. Taking into account their aggressive behavior, police officers used standard weapons [e atiraram contra o adolescente]. “

The document further explains that the teenager threatened to kill other people. “It is true that he threatened to kill everyone. He shouted [para os policiais] that they are enemies of Allah, “the Tatarstan Ministry of Interior, state of the crime, told the Daily Storm news website.

Baza, a social media channel with alleged sources in the security service, revealed that the boy posted “asking for jihad (Holy Muslim War)” in the social networks, just before the attack.

Investigations of Vitaly showed that he worked at a cafe in the city. His boss, Marat Zamaleev, has a police ticket and has already served 14 years in prison, for sabotage and illegal manufacture of weapons.

Government denies links to attacks in France

The Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government, said it saw no connection between the terrorist act in Russia and yesterday’s knife attacks in France, which killed 3 people, including a Brazilian.

Both acts of terrorism occur during a period of tension, since a Chechen refugee beheaded a history teacher in France, for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to students, during a class on freedom of expression, on the 16th.

Protesters gathered yesterday in front of the French embassy in Moscow, Russia, holding signs criticizing the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose team members were killed in 2015 after publishing a cartoon mocking Prophet Muhammad shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the biggest).