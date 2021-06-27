Russia wants to send cosmonauts to the Chinese space station

Roscosmos wants to send cosmonauts to the Chinese space station Tiangong-3, through launches made from Russia or French Guiana.

This month in the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of Roscosmos, revealed that Russia is in discussions with China to bring cosmonauts to the Chinese space station Tiangong-3.

The official explained that, in addition to having an orbital inclination different from that of the International Space Station (ISS), Tiangong-3 is accessible by the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia, and the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana.

According to the space, the country is also studying the possibility of upgrading the Kourou base to be able to launch manned missions.

However, bringing cosmonauts to the Chinese space station will be a real challenge, as Russia’s cosmodromes are located at higher latitudes than Soyuz spacecraft would need to reach the station.

In addition, they would have to maneuver to stay in the right slope – and that comes at a cost in terms of fuel.

One possibility would be to launch a Soyuz spacecraft from the launch center of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Kourou, French Guiana, but still some would need to be made. base structure changes for manned launches, as Russian launches usually only take satellites into orbit.

It is obvious that China could also hold international partner launches in Jiuquan city. However, for foreigners to participate in Chinese missions, it would be necessary to carry out a long period of joint training and learning from languages.