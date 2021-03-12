Russia wants to send its prisoners to clean up the Arctic

Norilsk region, which is home to many of the activities of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, suffered an ecological catastrophe last year Image: Reproduction

Moscow, 12 Mar 2021 (AFP) – Russia could send its prisoners to help clean up the Arctic, a region polluted by numerous industrial accidents, the head of the Russian Prison Service (FSIN) said on Friday.

“FSIN is studying the possibility of mobilizing prisoners to clean up contamination in Arctic areas,” Alexander Kalashnikov said at a meeting with prison service officials, in a statement confirmed to AFP by FSIN.

He said he asked FSIN territorial authorities to “work in this direction”, explaining that the administration of Norilsk, an industrial city heavily polluted by mining activities, had concluded such an agreement.

The Norilsk region, which is home to many of the activities of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, suffered an ecological catastrophe last year when 21,000 tonnes of fuel were dumped into several rivers, creating a huge red tide that could be seen from space.

In December, the authorities had already mentioned this cleanup project, which would be carried out by prisoners, during an Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg.

FSIN staff member Elena Korobkova spoke about the use of “mobile modular buildings” to house them in these remote areas.