Russia will supply Unicef ​​with doses of Sputnik V for 110 million people, says RDIF

Russia has signed an agreement to provide the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with sufficient doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 Sputnik V to immunize 110 million people, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, that sells the immunizer abroad.

The acquisition and delivery of the vaccine depends on Sputnik V being included in an emergency use list by the World Health Organization (WHO), a decision that RDIF said is expected soon.

Russia, which has approved four vaccines for domestic use, is entering into export agreements for millions of doses of Sputnik V, but distribution is being relatively slow in the country itself, where some regions complain that the vaccination process is not moving fast. enough.

The Russian Health Minister said on Thursday that Russia had already administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to nearly 17 million people out of a population of about 145 million.

RDIF said it will have a separate conversation with the Gavi vaccine alliance to consider the inclusion of Sputnik V in the international Covax vaccine sharing scheme.