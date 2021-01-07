Russian Foreign Spokesman says US electoral system is “archaic”

Maria Zakharova is the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Image: Getty Images

Russia said on Thursday that it considered the invasion of the Capitol, which occurred the previous day in Washington, an internal matter of the United States, but insisted that the American electoral system is “archaic”.

“It is an internal matter of the United States. At the same time, we call attention again that the American electoral system is archaic,” commented Maria Zakharova, a spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova stressed that such a system “does not meet modern democratic standards” and leaves room for “numerous violations”. Furthermore, he regretted that the American press “has become an instrument for the political struggle”.

“We wish the friendly American people to overcome with dignity this dramatic moment in their history,” he added.

In recent years, Moscow has criticized the US political and electoral system for lack of transparency, which would take away the reason for the American government to question the lack of democracy in other countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was critical of the process in mid-December last year, at an annual press conference, in which he declared that, unlike the rest of the world, in many American states the presence of observers in voting.

On the same occasion, Putin expressed confidence that the future President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, will be willing to normalize relations with Russia, while ruling out that the outgoing President, Republican Donald Trump, will leave the political, since, according to the Russian ruler, has great popular support.