Russian opponent Alexei Navalny lifted the hunger strike in prison

He made the decision after being examined by a group of civilian doctors and also learning that dozens of people had put their health at risk by doing the same as him as a show of support.

Alexei Navalny (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov / Archive)

The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who is in a delicate state of health, announced that abandons the hunger strike that he held for 24 days in prison to demand that your trusted doctors see you.

“In view of the progress made and all the circumstances, I am beginning to abandon the hunger strike. As a general rule, this is going to take me another 24 days and they say it’s even more difficult, ”Navalny said on his Instagram social network account.

The opposition leader affirmed that, with the “tremendous support from good people across the country and around the world”, he has been examined twice by external doctors, the last time just before the massive march that his team called in his support on Wednesday in more than a hundred Russian cities.

Thanks to international and national pressure, Navalny was taken to a civil hospital on Tuesday in the Vladimir region, about 200 kilometers from Moscow.

Previously, the authorities had only agreed to admit him to a prison hospital near the prison where he is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for an old criminal case to receive serum and vitamin therapy.

After the medical examination, all reports and results were handed over to Navalny’s regular doctors through their lawyers and family members so that they could give an opinion.

Navalny’s post

Following his own analysis, five of his doctors published a direct appeal to the opposition leader on Thursday urging him to immediately end the hunger strike, because otherwise “soon we will have no one to heal”.

Navalni said in his Instagram message that he trusts his regular doctors and that therefore the hunger strike will end.

In their statement, published on the Mediazona website, the doctors wrote that they would prolong the hunger strike “can cause notable damage to Navalny’s health and lead to the saddest outcome – death”.

“Taking into account the symptoms of kidney failure, severe neurological symptoms, severe hyponatremia, which can lead to diffuse cerebral edema, more severe neurological disorders in the form of seizure syndrome and depression of consciousness up to the level of coma, We understand that if the hunger strike continues, even for a very short time, unfortunately we will soon have no one to cure”, They indicated.

The opposition leader further stated that he leaves the hunger strike because in solidarity with him several people started a hunger strike, including representatives of the “Mothers of Beslán”, an organization that demands justice for the terrorist attack in a school in the city of Beslán (2004) that killed more than 300 people, including almost two hundred children.

“Friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude for you, but I do not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me.“, he pointed.

Navalny explained that he does not give up his demand to be seen by the doctor he needs, because he is losing sensitivity in his hands and legs and he wants to know what is happening and how to cure his ailments.

(With information from EFE)