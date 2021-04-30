Russian police arrested a lawyer for the anti-corruption foundation of Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s main rival

Ivan Pavlov has represented the body of the opposition leader since the Kremlin filed a lawsuit in court for considering him an “extremist organization”

The lawyer Ivan Pavlov. Reuters TV via REUTERS

A lawyer representing the anti-corruption foundation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested in Moscow on Friday., as posted by a colleague on social media.

Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer based in St. Petersburg, represented the Navalny Foundation for the Fight Against Corruption since the Russian authorities have presented a Process to veto the foundation and the network of regional political offices as extremist organizations.

Partner of Pavlov, Yevgeny Smirnov, said on Facebook that the lawyer was arrested after the invasion in his hotel room in Moscow. The Russian Federal Security Service, FSB, was involved in the operation, he added. Pavlov is accused of disclose information related to a police investigation.

Russian policemen. Photo of the file. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

“Iván Pavlov is accused of the crime under Article 310 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (disclosure of data from a preliminary investigation)”a spokesman for the anti-corruption foundation told the Efe news agency.

According to sources cited by the agency Interfax, “The case is presented by the Investigations Committee” From Russia.

If convicted, the lawyer can be sanctioned with a a fine of 80,000 rubles (about $ 1,200) or up to three months in prison.

Ivan Pavlov with journalist Ivan Safronov, arrested on suspicion of treason, in a hearing in Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2020. Photo taken on July 7, 2020. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

On the other hand, Pavlov defends Ivan Safronov, a Russian reporter accused of treason, a position considered largely politically motivated, and has also been implicated in other cases of high-profile betrayal.

Pavlov was due to appear in a Moscow court on Friday for a hearing on the extension of Safronov’s pre-trial detention.

(With information from AFP and EFE)