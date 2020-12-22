Russian researcher vaccine dies when falling from building; police clears fight

Alexander Kagansky, 45, died in Russia Image: Reproduction / YouTube

A Russian scientist working on developing a vaccine to immunize against covid-19 died after being stabbed and fell from a building, according to The Moscow Times. Alexander Kagansky, 45, had his body found with stab marks on Saturday (19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The geneticist and molecular and cellular biologist was found in the courtyard of the 16-story building. According to the local website Fontanka, he was visiting an old schoolmate, who was celebrating his birthday at the time of death.

An investigative committee said it had arrested the 45-year-old friend, but he was released yesterday. The suspect was identified as Igor Ivanov, a journalist, according to Fontanka.

In testimony, Ivanov denied stabbing Kagansky. He said he woke up in the morning and went to prepare breakfast, while Kagansky went to the bathroom. On the way back, the scientist would have grabbed a knife and injured himself, jumping out of the building next.

An expert will try to clarify the circumstances of the stab wounds, investigate whether the Russians fought at the time of death, and Ivanov is yet to testify with the use of a lie detector, at a date not yet established.

According to the website, Kagansky was one of Russia’s most important scientists. He launched a research and teaching project on regenerative medicine and anti-cancer therapy at the Far Eastern Federal University School of Biomedicine. Later, as director of the center for genomic and regenerative medicine, he conducted research on cell systems modified by bioengineering to create drugs and develop new methods for diagnosing and treating diseases, including cancer.

The university mourned the death of the scientist, defined as “influential by his recurring publications in magazines worldwide”.

Kagansky was also a pioneer of a new biomedical direction in science – synthetic epigenetics. As a researcher and laboratory manager, he also worked at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University, the National Cancer Institute (USA) and the University of Edinburgh (Scotland).