Sandstorm “swallowed” city in China

A strong sandstorm “swallowed” the city of Dunhuang, in northwestern China, last Sunday.

According to South China Morning Post, the strong sand storm, which caused clouds of dust at least 100 meters high, caused chaos in the northwestern Chinese city of Dunhuang.

The storm began around 3:00 pm on the 25th of July 2021, last Sunday, forcing local authorities to issue a “yellow alert”.

The local police were forced to apply traffic limits on some roads, ordering drivers to remove their vehicles from expressways and enter service areas to wait for the storm to pass.

According to the same Chinese newspaper, last week, the same city had already been hit by another sandstorm.

Dunhuang is known for its Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and is located in the gobi desert, being known for its extreme climate and living conditions.

However, the South China Morning Post, this type of natural phenomenon usually happens between March and May, being rare in summer.

Last week, it will be recalled, Henan Province, Zhengzhou, in the center of the country, was also shaken by torrential rains that caused landslides, several deaths and thousands of displaced people.