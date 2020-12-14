Santa Claus ‘immune’ to coronavirus and may distribute gifts, says WHO

According to the WHO, Santa Claus was not affected by entry restrictions in some countries Image: Pedro Ivo Prates / Estadão Content

Santa Claus is immune to covid-19 and will be able to distribute gifts to children at dawn from December 24th to 25th, said on Monday (14) a responsible person of the World Health Organization (WHO), in an attempt to calm the younger ones .

“I understand the concern about Santa Claus, because he is old” and is potentially part of an age group with more risks to develop the serious form of the new coronavirus, explained Maria van Kerkhove, in charge of overseeing the management of the pandemic at WHO.

“I can say that Santa Claus is immune to this virus,” he said, adding that he had a brief meeting with him.

“He is doing well and his wife is doing well and they are very busy these days”, reassured the scientist.

In addition, Van Kerkhove also wanted to send a reassuring message to children who wonder if Santa Claus has also been affected by entry restrictions in some countries.

“He will be able to enter and leave airspace” as he pleases and “distribute his gifts,” he said.

Without forgetting his role in an organization that must maintain its tone in the face of a pandemic that killed an additional 1.6 million people worldwide in one year, Van Kerkhove wanted to recall the virus prevention recommendations.

“It is very important that all children in the world understand that the physical distance with Santa Claus and between them must be strictly respected”, he emphasized.

Children must “go to bed early on Christmas Eve, but Santa Claus will be able to travel all over the world to deliver his gifts,” reiterated the specialist, who is the mother of two boys.