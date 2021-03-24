Sassou Nguesso is re-elected president of Congo, according to provisional results

The President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, was reelected with 88.57% of the votes in the first round of the elections, according to the provisional results published yesterday.

Sassou Nguesso, 77 years old, 36 of them in power, far outstrips his main rival, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas (7.84%), who died on Monday from victim of covid-19, according to the Commission’s provisional results Elections announced by the government.

The participation rate in Sunday’s elections was 67.55%.

“In the vote, the majority of the people responded and said that we had the capacity to emerge, to recover our economy and to advance for development”, declared the president.

Opponent Mathias Dzon (1.90% of the vote) announced on Monday that he intends to file an appeal to request the annulment of the first round, which he called “disastrous”.

In absolute terms, the president received 1,552,948 votes. Another four candidates registered less than 1% of the votes.

“What is the result of such a Stalinist result?” Asked a government official on Tuesday who asked to remain anonymous.

In 2016, Sassou Nguesso was re-elected in the first round with 60% of the vote.

The elections were marked by the death on Monday of Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61. He tested positive for covid-19 and was taken to France, but died on arrival in the European country.

Sassou Nguesso came to power in 1979. He was defeated by Pascal Lissouba in the first pluralist elections in 1992.

But this rare example of peaceful alternation in central Africa ended in 1997 with the return to power of Sassou Nguesso, after a civil war against Lissouba’s forces.

In 2015, Sassou Nguesso changed the constitution that limited the number of presidential terms to two. In 2016, the country experienced major post-election violence.