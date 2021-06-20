School collapse in Belgium finally killed four Portuguese

Belgian authorities confirmed this Sunday the death of five people, including four Portuguese, in the collapse of a school under construction in the city of Antwerp.

In Saturday’s balance sheet, Belgian authorities registered three more Portuguese bodies.

However, the information was corrected today by the president of the local authority, De Wever. and another mortal victim of Portuguese nationality joins.

“One of the widows had just gotten married, lost a son in February and now her husband. They are hard blows”, said the mayor, cited by JN, stating that he has already provided all the necessary help to the victims’ families.

the rhey Philip from Belgium he was at the scene of the accident to pay homage to the victims and talk to the people who worked on the rescue, which was completed this Saturday afternoon.

According to the president of the Antwerp local authority, bart de wever, the building under construction may have to be completely demolished, advanced VTM NIEUWS.

Remember that the workers were surprised by a strong gust of wind, which caused part of the building to collapse, dragging the scaffolding and several workers, who were left amidst the tangle of iron and wooden boards, and the building’s rubble.