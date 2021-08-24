Scientists believe they have discovered a “Heisenberg cube” of the Nazis’ nuclear program

A team of investigators believes they have in their possession a “Heisenberg cube” of the Nazis’ failed nuclear program.

During Hitler’s rise to power, Germany was at the forefront of nuclear technology, having figured out how to split the atom and then realizing the immense amount of energy that is released in doing so.

Hundreds of small uranium blocks were created for research in nuclear reactors by German scientists during World War II. Although there were originally 664 cubes, more than 650 still missing, underlines the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on its official website.

Now scientists are close to confirming the provenance of a uranium cube which is widely suspected of originating in Nazi Germany as part of its nuclear weapons program, writes VICE

This rare cube is also used as a training device to help prevent the illicit trafficking of modern nuclear materials.

Investigators have identified about a dozen cubes from various collections that presumably originated from war-era German research centers led by two scientists: Werner Heisenberg and Kurt Diebner.

Werner Heisenberg was the mind behind the Nazis’ nuclear program. Despite everything, Heisenberg was not in favor of the Nazi regime, nor of building atomic bombs.

Heinsenberg and his team convinced the Nazi military that it wouldn’t be viable, for lack of time and resources, to build an atomic bomb in enough time to be used in the war, convincing the Germans to give up on the idea, but continuing to invest in atomic physics.

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is the guardian of the cube. PNNL researchers believe that their cube, sent by the US Department of Energy to the laboratory in the 1990s, is one of the “Heisenberg cubes”, but have not yet officially confirmed their claim.

To prove it, researchers have used a technique to estimate the age of a sample based on the decomposition products of the uranium it contains.

“We only had preliminary results today [20 de agosto], which suggest that the age of our cube is consistent with the age of the Nazi nuclear program”, said Jon Schwantes, the principal investigator of the uranium cube project.

When US and British forces arrived at the Haigerloch laboratory in 1945, more than 600 uranium cubes were shipped to the United States, after being dug up from a field near the city.

Some of them may have been used in US efforts to build nuclear weapons, while others now belong to collectors, writes Sky News. Most of them remain missing.