Scotland bans Trump from visiting the country to play golf during lockdown

Jul 14, 2018 – U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at a luxury resort in his Scottish hotel chain Image: Andy Buchanan / AFP Photo

Edinburgh, 5 Jan 2021 (AFP) – Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that the ban on travel to the region during the lockdown also applies to US President Donald Trump, who, according to the press, would plan to visit the Scotland instead of attending Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to British media, Trump, who continues to refuse to acknowledge his electoral defeat against Democrat Biden, could not attend the inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 20 in Washington, and travel to his golf center in southwest Scotland. .

The Sunday Post reported that Glasgow Prestwick Airport was alerted to the arrival on January 19 of an American Army Boeing 757 plane, which Trump occasionally uses.

However, contacted by AFP, the airport denied this information: “We can confirm that we do not expect a visit from Donald Trump in January,” said a spokeswoman.

Scotland is now in a new total confinement due to the coronavirus, which includes a travel ban inside and outside that British nation except for essential reasons.

Responding to journalists, Sturgeon, who in the past has been very critical of the President of the United States, said he had “no idea” of Trump’s plans, but insisted on restrictions.

“We are not going to allow people to enter Scotland without an essential purpose at the moment and that would apply to him, as it would apply to anyone,” he said. “And coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose,” he added.

Trump owns two golf complexes in Scotland: Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Aberdeenshire, in the northeast, and Turnberry in Ayrshire, in the southwest.

The White House has not yet finalized its plans for the January 20 ceremony. If Trump despises the possession of his successor, he will break with more than a century of tradition.