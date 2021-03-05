Second earthquake in days causes panic in Greece

March 3.2021 – The house is destroyed after an earthquake in the city of Larissa, central Greece; country recorded new tremor Image: Thanos Floulis / Reuters

Hundreds of people in cities in central Greece had to spend a second consecutive night, from Thursday to Friday, in tents or in their cars, after a new strong earthquake that hit the region of Larissa, without causing casualties so far .

“Fortunately, we have had no victims here,” Chryssoula Katsiouli, an official at the prefecture of Elasona, a municipality close to the cities of Damasi, Mesochori, Amouri, Domeniko and Tirnavos, who were affected by the earthquake, told AFP.

Of magnitude 5.6 – according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) – and 5.9 – according to the Athens Observatory – the Thursday night earthquake occurred the day after one of 6.3 that left eleven injured.

More than 300 houses, mainly old buildings, hospitals, schools and churches were damaged and hundreds of camp tents were set up at the Damasi stadium to receive the homeless.

According to Katsiouli, the Thursday night earthquake triggered a new wave of panic in villages located about 250 km north of Athens, where “new campaign tents” are being installed to meet the needs of locals.

“We were all very scared. People left their homes again on Thursday night and many spent the night in their vehicles,” he said.

Thessaly Mayor Konstantinos Agorastos said on Friday on Ert public television that there were no further landslides after the second earthquake, but that “the condition of buildings damaged on Wednesday has worsened”.

“People are afraid to go home or to hotels,” he told the press, before attending a meeting in Larissa with civil defense officials and mayors in the region.

A fire department press officer told AFP that “rocks fell in Kalabaka near Meteors”, a geological site declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, comprising about twenty Orthodox monasteries, 90 km northwest of the quake’s epicenter. .

Thursday’s earthquake occurred 5 km north of Wednesday’s epicenter, which was located 16 km from Elasona, Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas reported to the press, estimating that it was not a secondary earthquake, but a a new earthquake.

Several aftershocks between 4.1 and 5.7 were recorded after the two earthquakes that shook the region.