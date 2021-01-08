Secretary of Education is the 2nd high-ranking to leave the Trump administration

4. Jan.2021 – US President Donald Trump during a rally in support of Republican candidates in the Senate election in Dalton, Georgia. Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos presented her letter of resignation to American President Donald Trump this evening, CNBC reported. DeVos is the second high-ranking member to leave the Trump administration, following an invasion by Republican supporters to the Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of at least five people.

She left the government blaming Trump for the rhetoric that fueled the invasion of the US Congress.

Transport Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell, also resigned this afternoon after “taking time to absorb”.

Chao said the episode marked by violence was “a traumatic event, entirely preventable, as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building after a protest he called for.” “It disturbed me to such an extent that I cannot ignore it,” he said in a statement.

Hours earlier, former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigned from a diplomatic post and hinted that the sequence of resignations at the White House could continue.

“I can’t stay here the day after yesterday. You can’t look at yesterday and think: I want to be part of it in some way,” said Mulvaney, who served as a special envoy in Northern Ireland, to CNBC. “Those who have chosen to continue, and I have spoken to many of them, do so because they fear that someone worse will come in their place,” he added.