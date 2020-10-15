Home World World Self-declared 'IS leader in Australia' confesses and faces life sentence
Self-declared ‘IS leader in Australia’ confesses and faces life sentence

By kenyan
Isaac el Matari, 20, calls himself ‘ISIS commander general of Australia’ Image: Playback / Facebook

Young Isaac el Matari, 20, pleaded guilty to crimes of terrorism after becoming suspected of plotting attacks in the city of Sydney, Australia, on behalf of ISIS. The boy, who was arrested in July last year, called himself “commander-in-chief of IS Australia”, according to documents from the prosecution. If convicted, the man could face life imprisonment.

The suspicion is that Isaac planned to create a fortress in the Blue Mountains, mountains located west of Sydney. The “leader’s” intention would be to oversee a contingent of ISIS fighters, identifying locations to conduct terrorist attacks in the region.

According to the website of the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, the accused admitted that he was guilty of planning and preparing not only terrorism in Australia, but also confessed to being behind incursions in foreign countries.

The boy initially wanted to bring weapons and explosives to Australia, where he kept a group of local fighters. According to the police, he reportedly “gathered clothes from the American army” in preparation for attacks. However, he went to the Pakistani consulate in Australia to obtain a travel visa as well.

Just before being arrested in 2019, he had booked a flight to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The suspect says he wanted to cross the border into Pakistan and Afghanistan at the time, going through contraband to the Persian Khorasan region, where an IS enclave exists.

The charges will still be assessed by the Supreme Court and the suspected terrorist could still be convicted. The crime of planning a terrorist attack can reach a maximum life sentence. Isaac’s next hearing is scheduled for November.

