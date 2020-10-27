Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett for US Supreme Court

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP

The United States Senate confirmed, tonight, Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court. There were 52 votes in favor and 48 against.

Trump acted quickly to nominate Barrett, 48, to succeed liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at the age of 87.

Barrett’s move to the Supreme Court alters the Supreme Court’s ideological makeup, to the advantage of conservatives.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett thrills conservatives for her religiosity and causes fear among her critics, who warn that her appointment would make the upper court a right-wing court.

In 2018, Barrett was part of the list of finalists presented by the President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court seat of retired Judge Anthony Kennedy, a post that ended up staying with Brett Kavanaugh after a fierce battle for confirmation.

At just 48 years old, his appointment to a life post would guarantee a strong conservative presence for decades on the Supreme Court, but his background would be a new focus of tension in a polarized country, as Barrett is an antithesis of Ginsburg.

A practicing Catholic and mother of seven children, two of them adopted in Haiti and one with Down syndrome, Barrett is opposed to abortion, one of the key themes within the cultural polarization that dominates the United States today.

Democrats were against indication

Democratic opponents, led by White House candidate Joe Biden, demanded that Republicans not fill the Supreme Court seat – where members are appointed for life – until after the November 3 election, when it will be announced whether Trump whether or not he was re-elected for a second term.

“Considering that this aspiring Supreme Court could hold office for 30 years, it is nothing short of outrageous that they want to name her in less than 30 days,” Sen. Dick Durbin, a senior Democratic figure, told CNN.

This desire was shared by most Americans. According to a Washington Post / ABC survey, 57% of respondents – up from 38% – were against confirmation of the new judge before the elections.

But Republican majority leaders in the Senate, tasked with confirming the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court, said they would plan to vote the case before the elections or, at the latest, before the new president takes office in January.

“We will certainly do it this year,” warned Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell at the time.