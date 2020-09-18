Seoul to sue church for second covid-19 outbreak in South Korea

Jun Kwang-hoon, South Korean church leader Image: Reuters

The city of Seoul today announced that it will file a lawsuit demanding 4.6 billion won (about R $ 20.5 million) from Jun Kwang-hoon, leader of the Church of Maximum Love, epicenter of the second largest covid-19 outbreak. in South Korea.

Jun was one of the figures who led the mass protests – the demonstrations themselves caused the country’s third largest outbreak – against the government in Seoul in August, despite the ban on concentrations in the South Korean capital.

The Presbyterian pastor – who would eventually become infected – decided to proceed with the acts, despite the fact that days before the demonstrations several members of his church had already tested positive for covid-19.

The city also believes that Jun hampered the trackers’ work by providing false documentation about members of his church.

The outbreak linked to his church adds more than 1,100 infections and the manifestations almost 600.

“Limiting the damage only to the cases reported in Seoul, those suffered by the municipal administration, transportation agency, district offices and public health service are estimated at 13.1 billion won (about R $ 58.5 million)”, says the statement released today by the City Council.

The hardening of social distance, which was only relaxed this week, forced the closing of establishments considered to be of high risk, such as cybercafés, karaoke or nightclubs, and in the Seoul region, where half of the country lives, bars, cafes and restaurants, only serve customers until 9 pm (local time).

Lawyers representing the church deny the charge and demand that the central government, which they accuse of failing to protect citizens, sue China for lying about the pandemic.

After the demonstrations, cases in Seoul and the rest of the country rose to 441 in a single day at the end of last month.