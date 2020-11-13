Serial killer, known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’, dies at 74

Portrait of British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, also known as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’, in August 1974 Image: Express Newspapers

Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the “Yorkshire Ripper”, died today at the age of 74. The cause of death was not disclosed, but recently the man was diagnosed with coronavirus and refused to receive treatment for the disease. The man spent almost 40 years in prison and was sentenced to life in prison for killing 13 women and trying to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980.

A source told The Sun that the serial killer’s last moments of life happened without any apparent remorse.

“No tears were shed. His death was as regrettable as the vile life he lived,” he said.

Also according to the newspaper, the killer received a positive result for the disease on November 5 and was soon placed in isolation to be monitored. The previous week, Sutcliffe had already been admitted to North Durham University Hospital for experiencing shortness of breath and severe chest pains, but the result for the disease had been negative.

According to the BBC, the man died in the hospital, where he reportedly refused treatment for covid-19. He also already had other pre-existing illnesses and since Wednesday (11), the sources reported that the killer’s health condition was getting worse.

The man reportedly told fellow prisoners that he was convinced he would die of the coronavirus because he was old, diabetes and obesity, diseases that put him at risk for the disease.

Sutcliffe was also found guilty of attempting to murder seven women and was convicted in 1981. He was nicknamed “Yorkshire Ripper” because he mutilated victims’ bodies using a hammer, a screwdriver and a knife. The man said he believed he was on a “mission from God” to kill call girls, although not all victims were sex workers.

At the time, major police operations were carried out to try to arrest the criminal, with more than 150 police officers working on the case and doing more than 11,000 interviews to find the ripper. During the investigations, Sutcliffe was interviewed by the police nine times, but he was not arrested and continued to practice the murders.

The killer spent 30 years at Broadmoor Hospital, before being transferred to Frankland Prison Hospital in County Durham in 2016. Both are located in England.

Victims of the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’

Sutcliffe’s first victim was the mother of four children Wilma McCann, 28, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times in October 1975.

Check out the list of victims killed by the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’:

Wilma McCann, 28, in Leeds, October 1975

Emily Jackson, 42, in Leeds, January 1976

Irene Richardson, 28, in Leeds, February 1977

Patricia Atkinson, 32, in Bradford, April 1977

Jayne McDonald, 16, in Leeds, June 1977

Jean Jordan, 21, in Manchester, in October 1977

Yvonne Pearson, 22, in Bradford, January 1978

Helen Rytka, 18, in Huddersfield, January 1978

Vera Millward, 41, in Manchester, May 1978

Josephine Whittaker, 19, in the city of Halifax, in May 1979

Barbara Leach, 20, in Bradford, September 1979

Marguerite Walls, 47, in Leeds, August 1980

Jacqueline Hill, 20, in Leeds, November 1980

Richard, son of Wilma McCann, told BBC International that the death of the killer could bring some comfort to the victims’ families.

“The attention he has received over the years, the continuous news we have suffered over the years, there is some form of conclusion for that. I am sure that many families, surviving children of the victims, can be happy that he is gone and have the right to feel that way. “

Richard further commented that, in mid-2010, he left his anger behind and decided to “forgive” the killer. “I’m sorry to hear that he passed away. It’s not something I could have said in the past, when I was consumed with anger.”

* With information from AFP