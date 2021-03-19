Several countries resume application of the AstraZeneca vaccine; France back in confinement

Vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug will resume in France, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Italy Image: Matthew Horwood Contributor Getty Images

Several countries, including Italy and Germany, are resuming application of the AstraZeneca vaccine today, after a favorable decision to the drug announced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), at the same time that France is returning to the confinement of almost a third of its population.

The French government announced the resumption of the vaccination campaign and, simultaneously, ordered a partial confinement of at least four weeks for Paris and its surroundings, as well as for other regions of the country due to the “third wave” of the pandemic.

A third of the French population, submitted for the third time to the closure of non-essential trade, will be able to make displacements of a maximum of 10 km from their homes. Schools will remain open.

The contagions accelerate in the country, which registered more than 38 thousand cases in 24 hours and is close to 100 thousand deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug will resume in France, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Italy, another country that returned to confinement in much of its territory on Monday.

Spain, Portugal and Holland will again apply the vaccine from next week.

Fifteen countries have suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca drug for fear of side effects such as clot formation.

“Safe and effective”

On Thursday, the EMA endorsed the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The committee came to a clear scientific conclusion: it is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said in a videoconference after “in-depth analysis”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was supposed to be the biggest European response to the worst epidemic the world has seen in a century, caused confusion right after it was approved, when countries that had signed huge supply contracts saw it first arrive in a dropper and then , reported the cases of thrombosis.

But the European regulatory agency “concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increased global risk for events of thrombosis or blood clots,” said Cooke.

Norway and Sweden decided to wait for the results of their own assessments to resume vaccination next week.

A statement by the World Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS), from the WHO (World Health Organization), about the AstraZeneca product is also expected on Friday.

In the United States, the rate of vaccination has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks, with an average of 2.4 million doses applied per day.

President Joe Biden announced that the country will reach this Friday – more than a month in advance – the goal of giving 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his term.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the United Kingdom announced a reduction in the supply of vaccines in April, which could halt the vaccination campaign, one of the most advanced in the world.

402 million doses

Despite the problems, vaccination is advancing and 402.3 million doses have been applied worldwide, almost 25% of them in the United States, according to an AFP report.

In Latin America, Mexico has announced that it will receive batches of vaccines from the United States.

The White House confirmed the data: 2.5 million doses for Mexico and 1.5 million for Canada, although delivery times are not yet known.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández admitted a delay in the arrival of vaccines and called for increased care in the face of the impact of the second wave of covid-19 in the country.

“To date, four million doses have arrived in the country, 6% of the doses we contracted. Almost three million doses have been applied in Argentines and Argentines,” said the president, before admitting: “Is everything going the way we expected? No. Because there is a global delay in the production of vaccines “.

Argentina, with 45 million inhabitants, has more than two million cases and more than 54 thousand deaths due to covid-19. The government has signed contracts for the purchase of 65 million vaccines, said the president.

Chile imposed a new strict confinement of the country from Thursday, while the vaccines even arrived at the Chilean base in Antarctica, where 50 people received the first dose.

And in Honduras the government declared itself on alert to the possible irregular entry of alleged Russian vaccines against the covid-19, after the seizure in Mexico of an alleged cargo destined for the Central American country.