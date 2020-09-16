Home World World Shinzo Abe makes official resignation of prime minister in Japan, says website
World

Shinzo Abe makes official resignation of prime minister in Japan, says website

By kenyan
Shinzo Abe officially resigned in Japan Image: Franck Robichon / AFP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 65, officially announced his resignation on Wednesday (16), in local time. The prime minister had announced his departure in August to stop taking care of a health problem.

According to CBS News, Abe said his health is improving and asked the Japanese people to support his successor.

“I have dedicated myself wholeheartedly to economic recovery and diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interest every day since we returned to power,” he told a news conference.

Last Monday (14), Yoshihide Suga was chosen last Monday as leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party (PLD). Suga’s victory paves the way for him to be elected by parliamentary vote as prime minister in a session that is due to take place today in the country.

Suga said he will follow Abe’s unfinished policies and that his main priorities will be to fight against coronavirus and reverse an economy shaken by the pandemic.

