Shooting attack leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in U.S. tavern, says TV

A shooting attack left at least three people dead and two seriously injured, in the early hours of today, in a tavern in the county of Kenosha, in the southeastern state of Wisconsin, in the United States.

According to North American CNN, the shooting took place inside The Somers House tavern, just before 1 am. The information was passed on to the broadcaster by the county sheriff, David G. Beth.

“It looks like a person was removed from the establishment and possibly returned shortly afterwards and started shooting,” said Beth.

Still to the American broadcaster, the sheriff said that “it is not clear exactly why that person was removed or if there was one or more snipers”. The suspect’s whereabouts are still unknown.