Shooting in England results in six dead

Six people died in a shooting this Thursday in Plymouth, southwest England, including the suspect, revealed local police, who have ruled out the possibility of terrorism.

In a statement, police in Devon and Cornwall explained that when authorities arrived at the scene, after alerting at around 6:10 pm, they found two women and two men already dead.

The authorities also stated that they had come across another dead man, the alleged perpetrator of the attack, and that all victims were “suspected of having died from injuries sustained. by a firearm“.

The same police force added that another woman, with gunshot wounds at the scene of the incident, later died in hospital.

According to the Público newspaper, which quotes Luke Pollard, a labor politician in the region, among the victims is a child, who was less than 10 years old.

“The Devon and Cornwall police point out that this incident is not related to an act of terrorism. The area was cordoned off and the police is no longer looking for anyone else linked to the shooting”, can be read in the statement.

Investigations will continue and roads at the scene of the incident would remain cut overnight, he added.

The police once again appealed to the population not to post photos and videos of moments immediately after the shooting on social media for “respect for families of the victims”.

Initially, Devon and Cornwall police had reported that a “serious incident with a firearm” had led to a “series of deaths” in the city of Plymouth.

Local MP Johnny Mercer had also referred, through a Twitter post, that the shooting was not “terror related” and that the suspect was not on the run in Plymouth.

“The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected,” wrote Interior Minister Priti Patel, also in her account. Twitter.

According to the same newspaper, the UK has one of the lowest homicide rates with firearms in the world and shootings of this kind are rare. In fact, this is the first in the country in 11 years.