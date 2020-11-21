Home World World Shopping in the USA is again the scene of shooting; at...
World

Shopping in the USA is again the scene of shooting; at least eight were injured

By kenyan
Police investigate shooting in mall in the United States; sniper fled the scene Image: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At least eight people – being a teenager – were injured this afternoon in a new shooting at the Mayfair Mall, near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The information is ABC.

At least 40 police vehicles responded to the incident in person, as well as ambulances in which several wounded were transferred.

Wauwatosa police chief Barry Weber did not give a reason for the incident, which began near the entrance to the Macy’s store.

He said the extent of the injuries in the eight is unknown, but everyone is alive. He added that the sniper “was no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived.

“Preliminary testimony from witnesses indicates that the sniper is a white man in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told the press. “Investigators are working to determine the identity of this suspect.”

Witnesses told local broadcaster WISN-TV that they heard eight to 12 shots. Some people remained at the mall while the police were looking for a suspect.

Shooting at the same mall in February

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February 2020 shootout in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a 17-year-old black man.

The police said Cole was running from the police. Mensah, who is also black, said he shot Cole because the teenager pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests for several months after the shooting.

* With information from AFP

