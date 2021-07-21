Singapore opens floating solar power plant

On July 14th, Singapore inaugurated one of the largest solar power plants in the world – with the particularity of having been built on water. The surface size is equivalent to about 45 football fields.

According to a statement, the floating solar power plant, which is located in the Tengeh reservoir, was officially inaugurated by Sembcorp Industries and by the country’s National Water Agency.

The solar power plant is composed of 122,000 solar panels covering 45 hectares, roughly equivalent to the size of 45 football fields.

The 60 megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) farm is now one of the largest operational floating solar photovoltaic systems in the world.

The plant was deployed as part of Singapore’s goal of quadrupling the capacity of produce solar energy by 2025. The idea is to help the country do its part to face the global climate crisis.

Since the country does not have the necessary land resources to build large solar plants, stresses the Interesting Engineering, chose to expand its resources into water.

Despite its relatively small size, Singapore is a thriving financial center and has become in one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita in Asia, according to an AFP report.

The press release from Sembcorp Industries says the electricity generated by the solar plant will be enough to power Singapore’s five local water treatment plants, which would offset approximately 7% of the National Water Agency’s annual energy needs.

According to the same statement, this action is equivalent to remove about 7,000 cars of roads and reduce carbon emissions by about 32 kilo tons per year.

In February, the Singapore government announced a “Green Plan” which provides for the planting of trees, a reduction in the volume of waste sent to landfills and an increase in the number of charging stations for electric cars.

It also plans to quadruple the production of solar energy, to reach 2% of consumption in 2025 and 3% in 2030, which is equivalent to the needs of 350,000 homes per year.