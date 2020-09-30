Home World World Single for 10 years, truck driver puts himself 'for sale' on Facebook
World

Single for 10 years, truck driver puts himself ‘for sale’ on Facebook

By kenyan
Alan Clayton went ‘for sale’ on Facebook Image: Playback / Facebook

Alan Clayton, a 30-year-old trucker from the city of Kettering in the UK, had not been dating for 10 years. After not being successful with flirting apps, he announced himself in the sales section of Facebook, because he wants company to go to some wedding parties ahead of him.

“Hello, ladies. I’m Alan, I’m 30 years old, I’m looking for a lonely girl to chat with or maybe a little more, since I have a few weddings to go to and I don’t want to go alone. I tried dating sites and haven’t had no luck, so I thought I’d try it, “he wrote in the” ad “.

To Alan’s delight, he received responses from women across the UK and even had a date with one of them. However, the onslaught did not work and he remains single. But that does not discourage him: the trucker still hopes his ad will help him find a mate.

clayton - Reproduction / Facebook - Reproduction / Facebook
Alan Clayton went ‘for sale’ on Facebook Image: Playback / Facebook

His publication, which targeted only the neighboring town of Corby and the surrounding area, said it was “free” and in “good / used condition”. Alan had previously used relationship platforms like Tinder, Plenty of Fish and e-Harmony, according to the Daily Star tabloid.

Also according to the publication, his Facebook ad resulted in many supportive comments. “Good luck to you, man. It looks like the right woman has a good man waiting for her. I take my hat off to you,” says one.

