Single for 10 years, truck driver puts himself ‘for sale’ on Facebook

Alan Clayton went ‘for sale’ on Facebook Image: Playback / Facebook

Alan Clayton, a 30-year-old trucker from the city of Kettering in the UK, had not been dating for 10 years. After not being successful with flirting apps, he announced himself in the sales section of Facebook, because he wants company to go to some wedding parties ahead of him.

“Hello, ladies. I’m Alan, I’m 30 years old, I’m looking for a lonely girl to chat with or maybe a little more, since I have a few weddings to go to and I don’t want to go alone. I tried dating sites and haven’t had no luck, so I thought I’d try it, “he wrote in the” ad “.

To Alan’s delight, he received responses from women across the UK and even had a date with one of them. However, the onslaught did not work and he remains single. But that does not discourage him: the trucker still hopes his ad will help him find a mate.